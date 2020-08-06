‘Shaken to the Core’: Delhi CM Kejriwal Condemns 13-Yr-Old’s Rape

A 13-year-old girl is battling for her life at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after she was brutally attacked, allegedly with a sharp object, after being sexually assaulted by an unknown person in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday, 4 August evening. The accused is still at large.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, visited the victim at the hospital and said that the culprit will be brought to justice.