‘Shaken to the Core’: Delhi CM Kejriwal Condemns 13-Yr-Old’s Rape
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal visited the victim at the hospital and said that the culprit will be brought to justice.
A 13-year-old girl is battling for her life at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital after she was brutally attacked, allegedly with a sharp object, after being sexually assaulted by an unknown person in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday, 4 August evening. The accused is still at large.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday, visited the victim at the hospital and said that the culprit will be brought to justice.
THE ATTACK
The girl was assaulted when she was alone at home. Her parents are daily wagers.
The neighbours found the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed her parents.
“The situation of the girl is very critical. She has bite marks all over her body apart from serious injuries on her stomach and multiple fractures,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, as quoted by IANS, after she met the victim's family at AIIMS on Thursday.
The minor was earlier admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where a team of doctors referred her to AIIMS after evaluating her injuries.
THE INVESTIGATION
Police have lodged a case against the unknown attacker under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC.
The police has also constituted several teams to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area in Paschim Vihar, where the assault took place, is also being examined.
Maliwal has also summoned DCP Outer Delhi and wants the Commission apprised of the developments in the case.
WHAT CM KEJRIWAL SAID
Before visiting the hospital, Kejriwal told the media that the government will ensure strict punishment for the accused and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the victim’s family.
“I have spoken to the Police Commissioner. Police are trying to nab the accused. The government will ensure strict punishment for the accused. The government will provide Rs 10 lakhs to her family members,” he said.
The doctors reportedly told Kejriwal that the next 48 hours are crucial for her health.
Earlier, Kejriwal took to Twitter to say that his “soul was shaken to the core” after hearing of the attack.
“After getting to know of the monstrous attack on a 13-year-old girl, my soul has been shaken to the core. Such criminals roaming freely cannot be tolerated,” he had said.
(With inputs from IANS)
