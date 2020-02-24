Shaheen Bagh Mediators Submit Report to SC in Sealed Cover

However, these reports were not correct. The judges only observed during the hearing that Hegde and Ramachandran could take the assistance of Habibullah, who had filed an intervention application in the case, arguing against the petitions by Amit Sahni and others which claimed the protests were causing an inconvenience because of the blocking of a public road.

The affidavit filed by him says that the protest remains peaceful and the police has blocked five points around Shaheen Bagh. If the blockades were to be removed, according to Habibullah, then the traffic issues in the area will be resolved, adding that the police blockage seemed unnecessary.

School vans and ambulances are allowed to pass through the roads after checking by police, he added. The government should speak to the protesters regarding the CAA, NPR and NRC, Habibullah recommended.