Shaheen Bagh: SC Cites ‘Inconvenience’, Lists Matter for 17 Feb
The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 February, said that the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for the people of Delhi, news agency PTI reported.
The apex court issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh, making way for the Kalindi Kunj-Sarita Vihar road to function normally.
A bench comprising justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that there is a law and people have grievance against it. Further, they said that while the matter is pending in the court, some people are still protesting and that they are entitled to protest.
"You cannot block the public roads. There cannot be indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.
The bench also said it would not pass any direction without hearing the other side and listed the matter for 17 February.
Advocate Amit Sahni, one of the petitioners in the case, said that the question in this matter is about the extent of right to protest.
"Is there anybody present from the government's side. We will issue notice," the bench said.
When advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi, appearing for another petitioner and former BJP MLA Nand Kishore Garg, urged the bench to pass some direction, the court said, "It can't be done ex-parte".
"Do whatever you feel proper," the bench told Pracha.
When the bench was told that some directions may be passed, in order to address the inconvenience being caused due to the blockade of public roads, the bench said, "If you have waited for over 50 days, wait for some more days."
(With PTI inputs)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )