Shaheen Bagh: SC Cites ‘Inconvenience’, Lists Matter for 17 Feb

The Supreme Court on Monday, 10 February, said that the anti-CAA protesters at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh cannot block public roads and create inconvenience for the people of Delhi, news agency PTI reported.

The apex court issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi police on pleas seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh, making way for the Kalindi Kunj-Sarita Vihar road to function normally.

A bench comprising justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph said that there is a law and people have grievance against it. Further, they said that while the matter is pending in the court, some people are still protesting and that they are entitled to protest.

"You cannot block the public roads. There cannot be indefinite period of protest in such an area. If you want to protest, it has to be in an area identified for protest," the bench was quoted by PTI as saying.