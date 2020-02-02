Shaheen Bagh-inspired Art Exhibit Disrupted at India Art Fair

An exhibit at the India Art Fair in Delhi showcasing paintings inspired by the women at Shaheen Bagh and other anti-CAA protests across India was disrupted on Sunday, 2 February. The artists at the exhibit called ‘The Wall: Community Art Building Mural’, led by Post-Art Project, planned to hoist a collage of paintings as part of an artistic performance, while a musician sang Hum Dekhenge. It was then that, allegedly based on a complaints, the organisers stopped the singing and cordoned off the booth.

According to the artists at the exhibit, the organisers had an issue with the Urdu calligraphy on the posters and the images of women in hijab in the paintings.

Speaking to The Quint, Gargi Chandola, an artist who was part of the exhibition said, “This is a festival of solidarity and celebrating women who have come out on the streets. No CAA, NRC or NPR has been mentioned. We just wrote slogans and songs on the imagery, which is beautiful and touching. One of the slogans was ‘Hum Ek Hain’ (We are one.) Our tears of emotion have turned into tears of disappointment.”