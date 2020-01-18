Shabana Azmi Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway
Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday, 18 January, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official told PTI.
The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was rushed to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment, he said.
The Raigad Police have issued an official statement which reads, “Shabana Azmi and her driver was injured in an accident near Khalapur on Pune-Mumbai Expressway. While they were driving from Pune to Mumbai their vehicle hit by a truck on the expressway. Javed Akhtar was also present in the car who is safe. Both the injured have been shifted to MGM Hospital.”
As per a report by ANI, Shabana’s husband Javed Akhtar did not suffer any injuries. Another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously injured in the accident. Highway police patrol teams are investigating the accident site. Further details are awaited.
Actor Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to pray for Azmi’s speedy recovery.
