Shabana Azmi Injured in Car Accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Actor Shabana Azmi was injured in a car accident on Saturday, 18 January, on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, an official told PTI.

The incident took place around 3:30 pm near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai, when the car in which she was travelling rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. She was rushed to the MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment, he said.