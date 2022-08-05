Seven Die, 15 Others Fall Ill in Yet Another Suspected Hooch Tragedy in Bihar

At least seven people died and 15 others fell ill with some of them even losing their eyesight in a suspected hooch tragedy in Saran district of dry Bihar, officials said on Friday, 5 August.

It is, however, not known when the spurious liquor was consumed as the family members of victims are not ready to share information.

Saran district magistrate Rajesh Meena said all the cases were reported from villages falling under Maker police station area and more than 10 people among the seriously ill have suffered loss of vision.