7 Months Into Detention, ‘Fresh Photo of Omar Abdullah’ Surfaces

An unverified photo which purportedly shows National Conference Leader Omar Abdullah standing next to a doctor is viral on social media. It is not known when the photograph was taken.

It has been nearly seven months since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Social media access was recently resumed in the union territory.

Former Chief Minister and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti and NC leaders Omar and Farooq Abdullah were among the leaders who were detained under Section 107 of Code of Criminal Procedure.

Omar continues to be in detention at Hari Niwas under the Public Safety Act. None of the leaders who are currently under preventive custody have been active on their social media accounts.