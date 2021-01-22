1K Cr Damage in Serum Institute Fire, No Impact on Covishield: CEO

A day after a fire broke out at the Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune, killing five people, its CEO Adar Poonawalla said the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine will not be affected due to the incident.

"The fire has no impact on the production of the 'Covishield' vaccine and no damage has occurred to the existing stock either... No actual vaccine was being made at that facility (where the fire broke out). The extent of damages is more than Rs 1,000 crore," Poonawalla was quoted as saying, while addressing a joint press conference with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.