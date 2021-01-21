Fire Breaks Out at Pune’s Serum Institute, 10 Fire Tenders on Spot

A fire broke out near the terminal 1 gate of the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday, 21 January. According to news agency ANI, the fire has affected the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ3 building.

As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

As per reports, the fire took place at an under-construction unit. Sources cited by reports said that 'Covishield' production would not be hit due to the incident.