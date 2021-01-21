Fire Breaks Out at Pune’s Serum Institute, 10 Fire Tenders on Spot
Sources cited by reports said that ‘Covishield’ production would not be hit due to the incident.
A fire broke out near the terminal 1 gate of the Serum Institute of India in Pune on Thursday, 21 January. According to news agency ANI, the fire has affected the fourth and fifth floors of the SEZ3 building.
As many as 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
As per reports, the fire took place at an under-construction unit. Sources cited by reports said that 'Covishield' production would not be hit due to the incident.
The Serum Institue of India is manufacturing the coronavirus vaccine, 'Covishield', that was developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca. The vaccine was given emergency use approval by India's top drug regulator earlier in January, and was rolled out on 16 January.
(With inputs from ANI. More details awaited.)
