Senior Students Slap Juniors in Line: Ragging Horrors from MP Medical College
Dean Ratlam Medical College said that they have identified the students and "strictest actions will follow soon."
A video from Madhya Pradesh’s government medical college of Ratlam district, which shows ragging of junior students taking place, surfaced on Saturday, 30 July.
The video is said to have been secretly shot a couple days ago by some students and emerged on Saturday.
The video shows more than eight junior students standing in line with their heads bowed down, while senior students slap them one after another.
Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Dean, Ratlam Medical College, told The Quint that they have taken cognisance of the matter and have convened the anti-ragging committee to investigate and take necessary action.
Gupta said, "We got to know partially about ragging activities on Thursday night, we got full information yesterday on Friday morning following which the anti-ragging committee has been convened."
The dean added that they have identified the students involved and stated, "It was the students of the 2020 batch who were involved in ragging the students of the 2021 batch. We have got 10 names that we have identified and strictest actions will follow soon."
Indore Medical College Students Allege Ragging, Torture by Seniors; FIR Filed
Earlier an anonymous complaint by students of the state's biggest medical college in Indore, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College had revealed the rampant ragging taking place in the college.
The anonymous complaint mentioned that the senior MBBS students allegedly forced junior students to pretend to have sex with pillows.
The students also alleged that the senior MBBS students forced them to take the names of the girl students from their batch, and made lewd comments against them.
The anonymous complaint was used to register a First Information Report (FIR), which states,
“They force us to tell them about the girls in our batch; they note their names, abuse them, comment on their figure, shape and skin colour, and force us to do the same. They make us do non-sensible acts… like having sex with a pillow, or doing similar acts with our own batchmates.”
MGM Medical College Dean, Sanjay Dixit, told The Quint that they have registered an FIR and are waiting for the students to be identified to take further action.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.