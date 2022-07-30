Senior Students Slap Juniors in Line: Ragging Horrors from MP Medical College

A video from Madhya Pradesh’s government medical college of Ratlam district, which shows ragging of junior students taking place, surfaced on Saturday, 30 July.

The video is said to have been secretly shot a couple days ago by some students and emerged on Saturday.

The video shows more than eight junior students standing in line with their heads bowed down, while senior students slap them one after another.

Meanwhile, Dr Jitendra Kumar Gupta, Dean, Ratlam Medical College, told The Quint that they have taken cognisance of the matter and have convened the anti-ragging committee to investigate and take necessary action.