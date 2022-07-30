3 Years of Triple Talaq Law: How It Has Left Many Muslim Women Abandoned

In 2017, two years before the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, also known as the ‘Triple Talaq law’ was passed by the parliament, the Supreme Court had struck down the practice terming it ‘unconstitutional’ in a landmark verdict.

Many critics had pointed out that since the practice was already nullified and invalidated by the Supreme Court, it needn’t be criminalised. “After the verdict, the three words—talaq, talaq, talaq—stopped holding any meaning. So if a man would pronounce Triple Talaq, we could go to a Qazi and argue for it to not be deemed as a divorce. There was more scope for negotiation and reconciliation then,” Nishat said.

Nishat added that the centre may not be getting cases of Triple Talaq anymore but has been working overtime to get abandoned Muslim women some sort of rehabilitation. “Of all the cases the centre has handled since July 2019, 32 per cent are those of Muslim women being abandoned. The rest are cases of domestic violence, dowry, or some familial issues. Hardly 1 or 2 might have been cases of Triple Talaq,” she said.

"This is far higher than the number of abandonment cases the centre would receive before the Triple Talaq criminalisation," she added.