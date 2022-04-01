Self-proclaimed ‘Godman’ Kalicharan Granted Bail by Bilaspur HC After 90 Days

Self-proclaimed 'godman' Kalicharan was granted bail on Friday, 1 April, by Bilaspur High Court on the condition of submitting a bond of Rs 1 lakh and depositing Rs 50,000.

Kalicharan had been in jail for the last 90 days in a case registered under other sections including sedition.

He was arrested by Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on 30 December last year, days after a video of him making a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad' went viral.