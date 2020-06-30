Security Tightened at 2 Mumbai Hotels After Threat Calls: Reports

Security has been tightened around the famed Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India, as well as the Taj Lands End in Bandra in Mumbai after calls were received threatening a terror attack, reports said on Tuesday, 30 June, quoting sources.

A threat call was received by the Taj Mahal Palace hotel around 12:30 am, after which the Mumbai Police was informed, sources cited by news agency IANS said, adding that the call was purportedly made from Karachi in Pakistan. Security has been tightened in the hotel's vicinity and further investigations are underway.