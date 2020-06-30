Security Tightened at 2 Mumbai Hotels After Threat Calls: Reports
This comes a day after four terrorists who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi were killed.
Security has been tightened around the famed Hotel Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India, as well as the Taj Lands End in Bandra in Mumbai after calls were received threatening a terror attack, reports said on Tuesday, 30 June, quoting sources.
A threat call was received by the Taj Mahal Palace hotel around 12:30 am, after which the Mumbai Police was informed, sources cited by news agency IANS said, adding that the call was purportedly made from Karachi in Pakistan. Security has been tightened in the hotel's vicinity and further investigations are underway.
The hotel was under siege by Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists during the Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008, leaving many dead.
According to an NDTV report, the Taj Lands End in Bandra is the other hotel that received such a call.
This comes a day after four terrorists who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi were killed by security forces.
Four security guards, a police sub-inspector and a civilian were also killed in the gun and grenade attack which took place at around 10 am on Monday, reports said.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV)
