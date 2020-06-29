Video Producer: Shohini BoseVideo Editor: Purnendu PritamFour terrorists who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Pakistan's Karachi were killed by security forces on Monday, 29 June.Four security guards, a police sub-inspector and a civilian were also killed in the gun and grenade attack which took place at around 10 am on Monday, reports said, adding that three police officers were among those injured.The four attackers, carrying grenades, automatic rifles and backpacks, were killed by the police and the Pakistan Rangers, with a clearance operation now underway, Dawn reported."Four attackers have been killed, they had come in a silver Corolla car," chief of Karachi police Ghulam Nabi Memon told Reuters.No group has taken responsibility for the attack till now.Pakistan is a Safe Haven for Terrorist Groups: US Govt Report"An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange... They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone," the director of stock exchange, Abid Ali Habib, was quoted by Geo News as saying earlier.Trading at the stock exchange had reportedly continued during the attack.Sindh Governor Imran Ismail took to Twitter to condemn the attack, saying it was "aimed at tarnishing our relentless war on terror."The Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, in a tweet earlier when the situation was “still unfolding, said that they “will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known.”Pak Offers To Reopen Kartarpur, India Says ‘Mirage Of Goodwill’(With inputs from Dawn, Geo News and Reuters.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.