Security Forces Kill Militants Accused of Kishtwar SPO’s Death

Security forces on Friday, 17 April killed two terrorists who fatally attacked a special police officer and critically injured another in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early this week, officials said.

On Monday, the terrorists attacked the SPOs with axes in Tander village and escaped into the jungle with their service rifles. The police and the Army had been on their trail since and located them on Friday.

Jammu Zone IGP Mukesh Singh said the terrorists were killed after a gunbattle.