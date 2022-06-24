Lashkar-e-Taiba Narco-Terror Funding Module Busted in Kashmir: Police
Police claimed to seize three grenades, two AK-magazines and 65 rounds of AK-47 from their possession.
A Lashkar-e-Taiba narco-terror funding module was busted after Jammu and Kashmir security forces arrested four alleged terrorist associates on Friday, 24 June.
The police also claimed the recovery of explosives, ammunition, and vehicles from the arrested.
Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of the arrested in providing logistical support to the proscribed LeT by distributing the proceeds from narcotics sale to the outfit’s active terrorists and terror operatives, a police spokesperson said.
A police spokesperson said, "Security forces arrested four terrorist associates identified as Younis Manzoor and Mehboob Ahmed, both residents of Wathoora Chadoora, Irshad Ahmad Ganie, resident of Arigam Khansahib, and Muzaffar Ahmad, resident of Parnewa Khansahib."
Preliminary investigation also revealed that the module had been working on the directions of terror operatives for collecting narcotics and subsequently distributing its proceeds among the terrorists.
He added that five vehicles, bought using proceeds from narcotics sales, were also seized.
Moreover, the police claimed that incriminating material, explosive substance including three grenades, two AK-magazines, and 65 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from their possession.
The spokesperson said that a case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.
(With inputs from PTI)
