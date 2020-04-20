Secular-Communal Narrative Used in Fight Against COVID: Javadekar

He cited cases of attacks on health workers and lamented that these incidents are not discussed as they should be.

The coronavirus pandemic does not discriminate along religious, caste or creed divides, and all have to fight it unitedly, he asserted.

“Therefore, everybody must cooperate in dealing with those who are asked to take tests or be quarantined or be admitted to hospital if found positive. Everybody must cooperate in the spirit of ‘one people, one India’”, Javadekar said.

Asked about claims that incidents like the spread of the coronavirus through the Tablighi Jamaat congregation has been used by some quarters to target a community, he said these are “utter falsehoods” which must be nailed.