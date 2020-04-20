Secular-Communal Narrative Used in Fight Against COVID: Javadekar
Senior BJP leader and Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday, 20 April, that a “secular-communal narrative” is being deliberately pushed by certain quarters in the battle against coronavirus, and asserted that everybody must cooperate in the spirit of “one people, one India”.
He cited cases of attacks on health workers and lamented that these incidents are not discussed as they should be.
The coronavirus pandemic does not discriminate along religious, caste or creed divides, and all have to fight it unitedly, he asserted.
“Therefore, everybody must cooperate in dealing with those who are asked to take tests or be quarantined or be admitted to hospital if found positive. Everybody must cooperate in the spirit of ‘one people, one India’”, Javadekar said.
Asked about claims that incidents like the spread of the coronavirus through the Tablighi Jamaat congregation has been used by some quarters to target a community, he said these are “utter falsehoods” which must be nailed.
Some people deliberately push this secular-communal narrative, he added.
Targeting a section of critics, the minister said a lawyer-activist claimed that a mother drowned her five children due to hunger the family suffered during the ongoing lockdown. It, however, turned out that the incident was triggered by a scuffle between the woman and her husband, and the family had no shortage of food, he said.
Javadekar also cited the case of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath being wrongly ascribed a statement that he had never made.
Even when the real truth comes out, they do not apologise, he said.
