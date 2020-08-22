Section of Under Construction Flyover Collapses in Gurgaon

A section of an under-construction flyover collapsed in Gurgaon’s Sohna Road area late at night on Saturday, 22 August. While news agency ANI has reported that there were no injuries, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said 2 people were injured after which they were taken to a hospital.

“Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and under treatment. NHAI team, SDM and civil defence team are at the site,” Chautala tweeted.