COVID-19: Sec 144 Extended Till 30 April in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Section 144 has been extended in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar area, which includes Noida, till 30 April, on Sunday, 5 April, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.

The order, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar until 30 April, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, ANI reported.

The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect fee from students during the lockdown.