COVID-19: Sec 144 Extended Till 30 April in Gautam Buddh Nagar
Section 144 has been extended in UP’s Gautam Buddh Nagar area, which includes Noida, till 30 April, on Sunday, 5 April, due to the rising cases of COVID-19 in the region.
The order, which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, has been extended in Gautam Buddh Nagar until 30 April, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashutosh Dwivedi, ANI reported.
The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect fee from students during the lockdown.
“Keeping in mind the present coronavirus situation in the district and in an effort to contain its spread, Section 144 is being imposed in the district till 30 April. Even after the lockdown is lifted, no political, religious, social, sports, cultural gatherings will be allowed to take place. Rallies, processions are also prohibited till the given time frame. Legal action will be taken in case of non-compliance,” said Suhas LY, District Magistrate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, The Indian Express reported.
According to The Indian Express, 58 of these cases are from Gautam Buddh Nagar alone.
India crossed 3,000 coronavirus cases on Sunday, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
