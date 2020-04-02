Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Mumbai’s Dharavi

A second case of the deadly COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai on Thursday, 2 April.

A report by ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, “Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker has been found positive for the virus, he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning.”