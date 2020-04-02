Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Mumbai’s Dharavi
A second case of the deadly COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai on Thursday, 2 April.
A report by ANI quoting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said, “Second COVID-19 case confirmed in Dharavi, Mumbai. A 52-year-old BMC sanitisation worker has been found positive for the virus, he resides in the Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning.”
The report added, “The 52-year-old man who tested positive had developed symptoms and was advised by BMC officials to get treatment. His condition is stable. His family members and 23 colleagues have been advised to quarantine.”
On 1 April, 56-year-old man from Mumbai's Dharavi, who had tested positive for novel coronavirus, died at Sion Hospital. He reportedly had symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also co-morbid condition of renal failure.
His was the first case recorded in India’s largest slum. Seven family members of the 56-year-old have been placed under home quarantine and will be tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. The SRA building where the person was residing has been completely sealed by the BMC to stop the virus from spreading.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Thursday reported that the death toll in India has risen to 50, while the number of cases has increased to 1,965.
