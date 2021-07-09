HC's 1st Task for Scindia as Aviation Min: Frame Policy on Airport Naming

Many members of local communities along with some politicians gathered en masse to stage a protest against the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, 24 June, demanding that the the upcoming international airport there be named after late socialist leader DB Patil.

Further, the protesters asked the corporation to nix its proposal to name the airport Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

They threatened to stop the airport construction work if their demand was not met and the airport was not named after Patil by 15 August.

A delegation of the protesters also later went to meet CIDCO’s managing director and submit their written demand.

Even though local leaders had earlier given a call to “gherao” the CIDCO Bhavan at CBD Belapur, the protesters were stopped a kilometre away from the building and the road was barricaded heavily.