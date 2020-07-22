Scindia Greets Digvijaya Singh at Rajya Sabha Oath Taking Ceremony
According to PTI, 45 newly elected Rajya Sabha members, including 36 “first timers”, have taken oath.
Newly sworn in BJP Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed paths with former colleague and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at the oath-take ceremony in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 22 July. The two were photographed greeting each other with folded arms.
According to a report in NDTV, Scindia also greeted former colleagues from the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.
Scindia took oath as Rajya Sabha member from Madhya Pradesh. According to PTI, 45 newly elected Rajya Sabha members, including 36 “first timers”, took oath.
Reportedly, social-distancing normals were followed during the ceremony.
The first time MPs included Ayodhya Rami Reddy from YSRCP, Sujeet Kumar from Biju Janata Dal and Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi.
Mumbai Congress tweeted congratulations to KC Venugopal, Kharge and Rajeev Satva.
According to PTI, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the new MPs to not fall prey to disruptions, and to mind rules and procedures while performing their duties. He also reportedly said that the newly elected members will be nominated in committees soon.
