Scindia Greets Digvijaya Singh at Rajya Sabha Oath Taking Ceremony

Newly sworn in BJP Member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia crossed paths with former colleague and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh at the oath-take ceremony in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 22 July. The two were photographed greeting each other with folded arms.



According to a report in NDTV, Scindia also greeted former colleagues from the Congress party, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.