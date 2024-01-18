14 School Students, 2 Teachers Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Vadodara

Sixteen people, including 14 school students and two teachers, drowned after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 18 January.
What happened? The students and teachers were from New Sunrise School and were on a picnic organised by the school when the incident occurred. The boat was carrying at least 27 students and their teachers.
A search operation is ongoing to rescue the remaining people from the Harni Lake, where the boat capsized. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reached the spot earlier on Thursday.
PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the incident and announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.
"Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. May the injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office quoted Modi as saying.
"The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the tweet added.
CM Patel also announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, and Rs 50,000 for the injured persons.
"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of Harani Lake. It is hard to imagine what goes through the hearts of innocent children when time takes them away from their parents," the chief minister said, adding that rescue efforts are in full swing.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)