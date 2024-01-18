14 School Students, 2 Teachers Die As Boat Overturns in Lake Near Vadodara

Sixteen people, including 14 school students and two teachers, drowned after a boat overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Gujarat's Vadodara on Thursday, 18 January.

What happened? The students and teachers were from New Sunrise School and were on a picnic organised by the school when the incident occurred. The boat was carrying at least 27 students and their teachers.

A search operation is ongoing to rescue the remaining people from the Harni Lake, where the boat capsized. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also reached the spot earlier on Thursday.

PM announces ex-gratia: Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to express his condolences over the incident and announce an ex-gratia for the families of the deceased.