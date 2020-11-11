SCBA Head Questions SC Registry on Urgent Listing of Arnab’s Case

A vacation bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee started hearing his petition at 10:30 am on Wednesday, 11 November.

Goswami, who has been in custody since 4 November, had knocked on the Supreme Court’s door on 10 November against a 9 November order of Bombay High Court, denying him interim bail in the 2018 suicide abetment case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik.