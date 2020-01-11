SC Upholds Demolition of Illegal Buildings in Kerala’s Vembanad

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 January, dismissed the appeals filed by Kapico Kerala Resorts Private Limited against a Kerala High Court order for the removal of structures on backwater islands on Vembanad lake in Alappuzha district.

The dramatic vision of luxury apartment complexes coming crashing down in seconds, in a highly controlled demolition process in Cochin, will not be the last one in Kerala.

According to a report in The Hindu, a three-judge Bench confirmed the High Court decision that the constructions violate coastal and environmental regulations.