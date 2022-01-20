SC To Hear Tarun Tejpal’s Plea for In-Camera Hearing in Sexual Assault Case

The Supreme Court on Friday, 21 January, will hear a plea by former editor of Tehelka magazine, Tarun Tejpal, against the Bombay High Court which declined to entertain his application for in-camera hearing where he had argued that the identity of the accused is just as important to protect in his case.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and BR Gavai is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday. Tejpal moved the top court on 4 December 2021, challenging the dismissal of his application by the high court. He contended that every party has a right to place forth their case in the best possible manner.

The plea argued that it would not be fair, if lawyers have to curtail their submissions in the backdrop that some publication may publish something without exercising due care.