SC Seeks Response From Centre, EC, WB Govt on Plea Seeking Prez Rule

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 1 July, consented to hear a petition seeking direction to the Centre to impose President's Rule in West Bengal in order to contain the allegedly inconducive law and order situation in the state, following the post-poll violence that was reported in May.

The plea was heard by a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari, who have sent a notice to the Centre, West Bengal, and the Election Commission of India in relation to the petition.