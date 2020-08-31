SC Rejects Vijay Mallya’s Plea Seeking Review of Contempt Verdict
In May 2017, he was held guilty, as he did not disclose full account of his assets in contravention of court order.
The Supreme Court, on Monday, 31 August, rejected plea of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya seeking review of 2017 verdict holding him guilty for contempt of court.
The Supreme Court had, on Thursday, heard the parties in the case and reserved its order.
The Case
In an earlier hearing of the matter, a certain document connected with the case in the Supreme Court had gone missing from its files, reported IANS. Following which a bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan had earlier adjourned the hearing to 20 August.
In May 2017, the apex court had held Vijay Mallya guilty, as he had not truthfully disclosed the full account of his assets, which was in contravention of court order, reported IANS.
Mallya was also, reportedly, found guilty of violating the court order by siphoning away $40 million from his account. According to IANS, he was restrained from making any such withdrawal.
The May, 2017 order had been issued on plea by a group of banks lead, by State Bank of India (SBI), reported Livemint.
(With inputs from PTI, IANS)
