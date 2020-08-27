SC Reserves Order on Mallya’s Plea Seeking Review of Contempt

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 27 August reserved its order on fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya's plea seeking review of a 2017 judgment, which held him guilty of contempt of court.

The apex court had held him guilty, as he did not truthfully disclose full account of his assets in contravention of court order. Mallya was also found guilty for violating court order by siphoning away $40 million from his account. He was restrained from any such withdrawal.