'Alarming Situation in Kerala': SC Pauses Class 11 Offline Exams Amid COVID-19

The bench observed, "Prima facie we find force in submission made by petitioner that the state government has not seriously considered the prevailing situation before having physical exam proposed to be conducted in September this year."

Kerala presently accounts for nearly 70% of the cases in the country, Justice Khanwilkar stated, adding that "children of tender age can't be exposed to such risk," LiveLaw reported.

The order came during the hearing of a special leave petition challenging the Kerala High Court's refusal to interfere with the government's decision. Advocate Prashant Padmanabhan, representing Rasoolshan A, had filed the plea.