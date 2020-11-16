SC Judge Recuses Himself from Hearing Plea Against Jagan Reddy

On 6 October, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Reddy wrote to Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, alleging a “nexus” between one of the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, former CM Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, and judges of the AP High Court.

In the letter that was presented in a press conference, Reddy alleged bias in the state judiciary towards the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Reddy has asked the CJI to look into the issue, and initiate any steps required “to ensure that the State judiciary’s neutrality is maintained.”