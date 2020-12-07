SC Gives Go Ahead to Ground-Breaking Ceremony of Central Vista

The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December, allowed the central government to go ahead with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista site, while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the spot.

"You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees," the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, according to NDTV.