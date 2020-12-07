SC Gives Go Ahead to Ground-Breaking Ceremony of Central Vista
The SC, however, said that no construction, demolition, or felling of trees shall take place at the spot.
The Supreme Court on Monday, 7 December, allowed the central government to go ahead with the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Central Vista site, while noting that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the spot.
"You can lay the foundation stone, you can carry on paperwork but no construction or demolition, no cutting down any trees," the Supreme Court told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, according to NDTV.
SG Mehta, on instructions, undertook on behalf of the Centre that there would not be any construction, demolition or shifting of trees in the Central Vista till the Supreme Court delivers its judgment.
The Supreme Court reportedly added that the "authorities are free to undertake formal process without altering site in question in any manner".
Hearing a batch of petitions regarding the matter, the apex court also expressed its strong displeasure against the Centre continuing with constructions at the Central Vista site even as the issues relating to the redevelopment plan is yet to be ruled upon by it.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone and perform ‘bhumi pujan’ for the new parliament building as part of the Central Vista project in the national capital on 10 December.
Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla met PM Modi earlier at his residence to officially invite him, reported NDTV. According to the report, the new parliament building will be constructed by Tata Projects Limited at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore and is said to be completed in one year.
