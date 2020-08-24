SC Dismisses Plea Against BSP-Congress Merger as ‘Infructuous’

According to the order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Joshi had been granted time to decide on the merit of the disqualification plea against the BSP MLAs within three months.

Senior Advocates SC Misra and Satyapal Jain, representing BSP and BJP MLA Madan Dilawar respectively, requested for more time to inspect the judgment of High Court.

However, the bench dismissed the plea, and said that it was against the interim order of the high court, hence ‘infructuous’.