SC Agrees to Hear Plea Challenging NIA (Amendment) Act

It claimed that after the amendments in the Act, the offences unrelated to terrorism such as trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation has also been included in the purview of the Act, therefore further usurping the powers of state investigation agencies.

"The statement of object of the Act clearly states that the underlying purpose is to constitute a national investigation agency which would be empowered to register, investigate and prosecute offences wherein the national security, national integrity, sovereignty, friendly relations with foreign states, and offences under the Act enacted pursuant to international treaties, agreements, are affected," it said.

The petition said that with the impugned amendments, the purview of the law was broadened.