SBI Shares Steps To Follow In Case Money is Transferred To Wrong Bank Account

Follow the steps as suggested by State Bank of India if you transfer the money to wrong bank account

Shivangani Singh
Published
India
2 min read
SBI Bank Money Transfer Procedure: Now we don't need to visit the banks to transfer money from account to another. We rarely visit banks for transferring money. We use UPI, debit cards, and scan codes to transfer money several times a day. It can be done in a fraction of a second using your desired electronic device.

But this process that can take place in seconds, can also go wrong in a blink of the eye. There have been incidents when someone accidentally transfers money to the wrong bank account and have no idea how to recover the amount. Recently, a customer of the State Bank of India (SBI) went through the same incident and complained about it on the social media platform, Twitter.

In response to this complaint, SBI’s official Twitter account informed the customers to take steps if they send money to the wrong bank account in future. If you have entered the wrong beneficiary’s bank account number while transferring the money, you must contact the home branch immediately and the home branch will initiate the follow-up process with the other bank without any pecuniary liabilities.

The official Twitter handle of SBI mentioned, “Please note that if wrong account number of the beneficiary is mentioned by the customer, Home Branch of the customer will initiate follow up processes with other Bank(s) without any pecuniary liabilities. If you are facing any issue in this regard at the branch, then."

The tweet further added, “Please raise a complaint at https://crcf.sbi.co.in/ccf under Personal segment/ Individual customer – General Banking/ Branch related/ No response to queries category and mention the details of your issue in the comment box provided. The concerned team will look into it."

Topics:  SBI Bank 

