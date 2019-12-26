Savitribai Phule Quits Cong After 9 Months, Says ‘She’s Not Heard’

Congress welcomed Phule this year, hoping that her strong Dalit connection would help the party in East Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. However, she could not win from Bahraich, where she was the sitting MP.

Phule has also blamed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi for her resignation.

She claimed, “When I pleaded with Priyanka Gandhi to let me organise a protest against the violation of the Constitution and the use of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), she said the Congress government had decided to bring EVMs so I couldn't protest against it.”

Phule won the Assembly elections in 2012 for the first time and then in 2014 again. Before her stint with the BJP, she was also associated with Mayawati's BSP.

(With inputs from ANI)