Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested negative for COVID-19 and will be discharged from the hospital on Friday, 26 June, ANI reported.He had tested positive for COVID-19 on 17 June and was admitted to Saket's Max Hospital two days later after his condition deteriorated.Jain had been put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased and was diagnosed with pneumonia.The 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader's condition improved later, and he was shifted to the general ward, with his oxygen support also being removed.COVID-19: Satyendar Jain's Health Improves, Oxygen Support RemovedDelhi is the worst-affected city in terms of the number of coronavirus cases, having surpassed Mumbai recently. The national capital has recorded 73,780 cases of COVID-19 so far, with the death toll standing at 2,429.Delhi COVID Patients Won't Have to Visit Govt Centres: New Order