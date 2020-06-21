Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s health has improved and he is responding to treatment after plasma therapy, ANI reported on Sunday, 21 June, quoting the Office of Delhi Health Minister. His body temperature has also come down, though he remains in the ICU.Doctors have reportedly said that he can be shifted to the general ward by Monday, after being kept under observation for the next 24 hours. If he does not develop respiratory trouble or fever again, he may be shifted out of the intensive care unit, IANS reported, quoting sources.Even on Saturday, Jain was on oxygen support, though his health parameters began to improve.On Friday, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader’s Jain was admitted to Saket’s Max Hospital after his condition deteriorated. He was earlier admitted at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital.Satyendar Jain Moved to Another COVID Hospital, Develops PneumoniaHe had been put on oxygen support after his lung infection increased, his office said and he was also diagnosed with pneumonia.AAP MLA Somnath Bharti earlier tweeted that Jain's health was stable.Jain was tested twice this week after he developed symptoms of coronavirus, including high fever and breathing difficulty. He tested positive the second time on Wednesday.Meanwhile, AAP MLA Atishi, Delhi government adviser Abhinandita Mathur and AAP media panelist Akshay Marathe have also tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine.(With inputs from ANI and IANS.)Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain, MLA Atishi Test COVID Positive We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.