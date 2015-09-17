27,000 Massacred, the Bloody Price of ‘Liberation’: Hyderabad 1948

The Sunder Lal Committee Report, submitted in 1949 and suppressed by subsequent governments, revealed that 27-40,000 people were killed in the aftermath of the annexation of Hyderabad.

We can say at a very conservative estimate that in the whole state at least 27 thousand to 40 thousand people lost their lives during and after the police action. We were informed by the authorities that those eight were the most affected districts and needed most the good offices of our delegation. We, therefore, concentrated on these and succeeded, we might say, to some extent at least, in dispelling the atmosphere of mutual hostility and distrust.— The Sundar Lal Committee Report