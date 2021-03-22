Casteist Slurs, a Mob Attack: What Followed a Dalit-Muslim Wedding

The news of Sheena's marriage was broken to Majid by the police officials on 19 March. "It was through their phone that I spoke to her. My daughter told me she was married and that we should not trouble them at all. If we did decide to trouble them, then anything could happen. She said this to me or was she made to say this to me, I do not know. I got so tensed as my child had never spoken to me like this," Majid said, visibly emotional and upset.

He wanted to meet his daughter: "The police told me she had made up her mind, but for my own tasalli (comfort), I wanted to see my daughter and speak to her."

A day later, on the night of 20 March, they all met.

"My daughter kept saying that she does not want to stay with me. That she only wanted to stay with him," he added.

Recounting the conversation between him, his daughter, and the police officials, Majid said:

"The police official asked the boy what he used to do for a living? The boy said he did nothing. Then the official asked him how he would take care of the woman. He said he would get a job. Then the policeman asked Sheena, how she has lived in such a good household all her life and how she will adjust with Shyam. To which she said she will be fine. I do not know what happened to my child," Majid said in disbelief.