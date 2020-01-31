Such People Should be Shot Dead Publicly: Sangeet Som on Sharjeel
JNU student Sharjeel Imam, who has been charged with sedition, has evoked many reactions calling for him to be punished. The latest one came from BJP MLA Sangeet Som, who himself has been linked in cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.
Som on Thursday, 30 January, said people who talk of breaking India should be shot dead publicly.
Sharjeel Imam, who was sent to a five-day judicial custody on Wednesday, allegedly made his "separate North East" comment at a speech in UP's Aligarh Muslim University on 16 January.
Imam has also been said to be one of the people who headed the Shaheen Bagh protests initially. However, sources told NDTV that the protesters have distanced themselves from him.
Som also took a dig at the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh, calling them jobless and alleging that they are being funded by the Opposition.
"The women sitting on protests have no work... a probe is needed to find out source of funding for these protests," he claimed, repeating allegations that people were being paid Rs 500 per day to protest at Shaheen Bagh – a claim denied by the protesters.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )