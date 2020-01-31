Such People Should be Shot Dead Publicly: Sangeet Som on Sharjeel

Imam has also been said to be one of the people who headed the Shaheen Bagh protests initially. However, sources told NDTV that the protesters have distanced themselves from him.

Som also took a dig at the women protesting at Shaheen Bagh, calling them jobless and alleging that they are being funded by the Opposition.

"The women sitting on protests have no work... a probe is needed to find out source of funding for these protests," he claimed, repeating allegations that people were being paid Rs 500 per day to protest at Shaheen Bagh – a claim denied by the protesters.