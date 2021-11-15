Salman Khurshid's Nainital House Set Ablaze After Controversy Over His New Book

His post read, "I hoped to open these doors to my friends who have left this calling card. Am I still wrong to say this cannot be Hinduism?"

The paragraph from the book that has caused public furore reads, "Sanatan Dharma and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed Khurshid's views, alleging that they have hurt Hindu sentiments and the Congress party is playing "communal politics" to gain Muslim votes.

Khurshid has also received criticism from his own party members, such as Ghulam Nabi Azad.