BJP Demands Congress’ Salman Khurshid Be Sacked for ‘Hindutva’ Remark
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also accused Congress of playing "communal politics" to get Muslim votes.
Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid has found himself in a controversy over his new book on Ayodhya, after being accused of allegedly comparing ‘Hindutva’ to radical Islamic terror groups.
In a complaint filed against Khurshid, a Delhi-based lawyer has accused the 68-year-old of comparing "Hindutva" with radical Islamic terror groups.
Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also accused the Congress of playing "communal politics" to get Muslim votes.
Highlighting the alleged comparison between Hindutva and “jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram”, Amit Malviya, the BJP's IT cell chief, said in a tweet, “What else can we expect from someone whose party coined the term Saffron terror just to draw equivalence with Islamic jihad, to get Muslim votes?”
Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said the book is hurting religious sentiment in the country. "Hinduism was compared to ISIS and Boko Haram. Why is the Congress party doing this while staying in India? Congress is weaving a web like a spider against Hindus… All this happens at the behest of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Earlier, the term 'Hindu terrorism' was invented in the Congress office," NDTV reported.
Further, demanding that Khurshid be sacked from the Congress, Bhatia was quoted as saying, "If Sonia Gandhi respects Hindus, then she should come out and explain it. If you remain silent, then it will be clear that your ideology is also against Hindus."
Bhatia also asserted that due to the “politics of hatred of Congress, the public will teach a lesson in the Assembly elections to be held in five states next year".
The complaint was filed by advocate Vineet Jindal who said that the statement in the book is "stirring enraged emotions among the Hindu religion followers".
(With inputs from NDTV.)
