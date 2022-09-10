ADVERTISEMENT

Saffron Flag Hoisted, Godse Picture Spotted in Ganesh Procession in Karnataka

Pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Harsha Jingade were paraded.

The Quint
Published
India
2 min read
Saffron Flag Hoisted, Godse Picture Spotted in Ganesh Procession in Karnataka
i

The district administration of Karnataka's Shivamogga on Friday removed a saffron flag that was placed atop the national emblem near the KSRTC bus stand, allegedly by the organisers of the Hindu Mahasabha Ganapati Samiti.

The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday.

All prominent traffic junctions that fall along the route of the procession were decorated with saffron flags.

(Photo: The Quint)

Pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Harsha Jingade (known as Harsha Hindu) were paraded.

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

Bihar, Nitish & BJP: Did the Saffron Party Leadership Get ‘Too Confident’?

Bihar, Nitish & BJP: Did the Saffron Party Leadership Get ‘Too Confident’?
ADVERTISEMENT

Videos of the procession that have appeared on social media showed that pictures of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Nathuram Godse, and Harsha Jingade (known as Harsha Hindu) were also paraded during the procession.

All prominent traffic junctions that fall along the route of the procession were decorated with saffron flags.

Despite video evidence, the police claimed that no such incident was reported.

The district police had deployed two additional SP rank officials, 16 DySPs, 38 inspectors, 70 sub-inspectors, a total of 2000 civil personnel, and another 1000 personnel.

Last month, there were clashes in the city after a portrait of VD Savarkar was displayed at the AA Circle during the Independence Day celebrations.

Also Read

Gandhi, Godse & a Play: Why Today’s India Can’t Afford any More Half-Truths

Gandhi, Godse & a Play: Why Today’s India Can’t Afford any More Half-Truths

The flag was allegedly hoisted as a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi processions carried out in the district on Friday.

(Photo: The Quint)

Also Read

BJYM Leader's Murder: Is BJP Facing Saffron Backlash Ahead of Karnataka Polls?

BJYM Leader's Murder: Is BJP Facing Saffron Backlash Ahead of Karnataka Polls?

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india

Topics:  Nathuram Godse   Saffron   BJP Karnataka 

Edited By :Garima Sadhwani
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×