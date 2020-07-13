‘Slip Of Tongue’: Cong Leader on ‘Sachin Pilot Now In BJP’ Remark
Chattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia on Monday, 13 July, said that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister “Sachin Pilot was now in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, in response to a question posed by news agency ANI. However, within minutes, he tweeted a clarification saying that it was a "slip of tongue".
"It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilot’s name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted," Punia tweeted.
Punia, who is AICC general secretary, had earlier told ANI that they don’t need a “certificate” from someone who was in BJP.
“Sachin Pilot is now in Bharatiya Janata Party. Everyone knows BJP’s attitude towards Congress party. We don’t need a certificate from BJP. In Congress Party, all leaders and workers are respected.”PL Punia to ANI
However, he claimed that the question was meant for Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently left Congress for BJP, and not Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.
This comes amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, stemming from Pilot’s rebellion.
State Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said early on Monday that 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to the government led by CM Ashok Gehlot.
