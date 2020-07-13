‘Slip Of Tongue’: Cong Leader on ‘Sachin Pilot Now In BJP’ Remark

Chattisgarh Congress in-charge PL Punia on Monday, 13 July, said that Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister “Sachin Pilot was now in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)”, in response to a question posed by news agency ANI. However, within minutes, he tweeted a clarification saying that it was a "slip of tongue".

"It is clear in the video that question was asked about Scindia ji and my reply was about Sh Scindia and by slip of tongue I took Sachin Pilot’s name instead of Scindia. Mistake is regretted," Punia tweeted.