Sabarimala Temple to Open on 15 Nov With Many COVID-19 Protocols

All the devotees have to get themselves registered at the COVE 19 jagratha portal. At the entry points, devotees can pay and get themselves tested. The Pampa river will be closed to pilgrims as bathing in the river is prohibited. Night stay at the sannidhanam and near the Ganapathi temple etc is also prohibited and all lodges will remain closed to pilgrims.

The crowds will be regulated by the Sabarimala VirtualQ system maintained by the Kerala police.