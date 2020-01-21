RTI Reveals Discrepancies in JNU Admin’s Claim on Campus Violence
A response to a Right to Information query has exposed discrepancies in the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration's claims regarding violence on the campus in the first week of January, The Hindu reported.
While the administration claimed that the vandalism by students damaged the biometric systems and CCTV cameras on the campus, the reply from the university’s Communications and Information Services (CIS) to the RTI query exposes several ambiguities.
The plea was filed by Saurav Das, a member of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information on 9 January.
No CCTV Cameras Vandalised, Missing Footage
The FIR registered by the Delhi police on 5 January on the complaint of JNU administration states that a group of students entered the CIS office around 1 pm on 4 January, by breaking a glass door. The FIR demanded action against several students, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh regarding the incident.
Another FIR filed on 5 January, alleged that the students vandalised the biometric attendance and CCTV surveillance system on 3 January.
However, VC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar had claimed that biometric system was broken. Kumar had also claimed that the 5 January violence was a fallout of what happened the previous day.
The CIS also refused to give details of the location of CCTV cameras citing "security reasons" and said no CCTV cameras were vandalised.
There is also no continuous CCTV footage available from JNU's main gate for the afternoon and night of 5 January, when the violence took place on the campus, according to the RTI response.
“No CCTV camera footages are uploaded continuously to the JNU Cloud Computing Platform,” it added.
The ambiguity is also in the location of the servers where CCTV camera footage is stored.
According to the RTI response, the JNU website continued to function during this period with alternate backup arrangement. However, it is unclear whether there was any alternative backup for CCTV cameras.
The discrepancy can also be found in the date of occurrence of vandalism. While one of the FIRs stated that the vandalism occurred on 1 January, the CIS response to the RTI said there were only two incidents when JNU’s main server was shut down – 3 January and on 4 January – due to “power supply disruption.
(With inputs from The Hindu.)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)