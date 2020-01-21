RTI Reveals Discrepancies in JNU Admin’s Claim on Campus Violence

A response to a Right to Information query has exposed discrepancies in the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration's claims regarding violence on the campus in the first week of January, The Hindu reported.

While the administration claimed that the vandalism by students damaged the biometric systems and CCTV cameras on the campus, the reply from the university’s Communications and Information Services (CIS) to the RTI query exposes several ambiguities.

The plea was filed by Saurav Das, a member of the National Campaign for People's Right to Information on 9 January.