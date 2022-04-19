Three RSS Workers Arrested in Palakkad PFI Leader Murder Case

Three Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers have been arrested for allegedly carrying out the murder of a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader in Palakkad district of Kerala on 15 April, police said on Tuesday, 19 April.

They also added that the trio were friends of an RSS leader, who was killed in November last year. Palakkad witnessed two brutal murders of a PFI and an RSS leader on 15-16 April.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Vijay Sakhare told PTI that three persons – Ramesh, Arumughan, and Saravanan – who are all RSS workers, have been arrested and they are believed to have killed PFI leader Subair (43) to avenge the death of RSS leader Sanjith in November 2021.