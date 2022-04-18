Palakkad: Cops Say Murders Pre-Planned; Male Pillion Riders Banned Till 20 April
Two days after the twin murders of a Popular Front of India (PFI) and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the district administration on Sunday, 17 April, issued a ban on male pillion riders on two-wheelers till Wednesday 20 April.
However, women and children have been exempted from the ban.
The police have not confirmed the reason behind the ban on pillion riders.
Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan said in a Facebook post on Sunday that following the murders, there is a possibility of religious unrest and disruption of law and order situation.
"The existing ban will remain in place in Palakkad district till 6 pm on 20 April. Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan has amended the order stating that no one except women and children are allowed to pillion ride in two-wheelers,” the post stated.
The addition to the order joins previous restrictions put in place by the government, such as the ban on a large assembly of five or more people in public and strict regulations on processions and meetings in public places, reported The News Minute.
The police is also monitoring social media accounts and have warned users against posting sensitive messages.
Rise in Political Killings
On Saturday, 16 April, a 45-year-old RSS worker, identified as Srinivasan, was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad, police said. He was attacked by a group of assailants on motorbike at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.
The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a PFI leader was killed in a village near Palakkad. Subair was allegedly hit by a car while on a bike returning from a mosque with his father and was attacked using sharp-edged weapons.
Police said the abandoned car was registered in the name of Sanjith, a 27-year-old RSS worker, who was hacked to death allegedly by Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) activists in the same area in November last year.
In light of the increase in political violence, the ADGP Law and Order, Vijay Sakare said on Monday, 18 April, that both the murders of the RSS worker and SDPI activist were pre-planned and assured that the suspects will be caught soon.
He said, “No doubt that both the murders were planned. There was a conspiracy behind both the murders. We have a fair idea about who are the accused persons. The suspects will be caught soon.”
(With inputs from The News Minute.)
