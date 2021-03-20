RSS-BJP to Have One Voice as Hosabale Gets Elected Gen Sec

Karnataka Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale’s ascent to ‘Sarkaryavah’ post – the second most prominent position in the RSS after Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat – indicates a paradigm shift within the Sangh as Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) influence on its parent organisation has become apparent with the move.

Hosabale is known as a “moderate voice” within the Sangh, even though he is very much rooted in the RSS ideology.

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)’s Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) elected Hosabale as its general secretary or the executive head of the organisation in Bengaluru on Saturday, 20 March. Hosabale, who is 66-years, succeeded 74-years-old Suresh ‘Bhaiyyaji’ Joshi, who had been the general secretary for four terms, or 12 years.

Hosabale will be incharge of the 100-year anniversary celebrations of the RSS and the upcoming Lok Sabha election in 2024.